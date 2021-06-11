Left Menu

MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement against former CM is personal, party has nothing to do with it: K'taka Cong Chief

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement against the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy is his personal view and that the party has nothing to do with it.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-06-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 23:58 IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement against the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy is his personal view and that the party has nothing to do with it. He added that party leaders and workers should be mindful of speaking negatively against anybody. "They should refrain from making any personal remarks against anyone", he said.

Urging his party member to ensure that they do not hurt the religious or personal sentiments of anyone in the future, Shivakumar said, "While criticizing others no one should cross the boundary of respect". "In the future, while giving any statement, Khan should not forget that he is a representative of the party. Such things should not be repeated again," he added.

The MLA had allegedly used an abusive single-word slur against Kumaraswamy and his community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

