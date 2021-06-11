MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement against former CM is personal, party has nothing to do with it: K'taka Cong Chief
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement against the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy is his personal view and that the party has nothing to do with it.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement against the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy is his personal view and that the party has nothing to do with it. He added that party leaders and workers should be mindful of speaking negatively against anybody. "They should refrain from making any personal remarks against anyone", he said.
Urging his party member to ensure that they do not hurt the religious or personal sentiments of anyone in the future, Shivakumar said, "While criticizing others no one should cross the boundary of respect". "In the future, while giving any statement, Khan should not forget that he is a representative of the party. Such things should not be repeated again," he added.
The MLA had allegedly used an abusive single-word slur against Kumaraswamy and his community. (ANI)
