Daughter of reputed Mexican drug lord sentenced in US

A daughter of alleged Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera has been sentenced in the United States to two-and-a-half years in prison for her role in Mexican companies designated under the Kingpin act, the US Justice Department said.Oseguera, better known by his alias El Mencho, is the reputed head of a Jalisco New Generation drug cartel.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 12-06-2021 06:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 06:29 IST
A daughter of alleged Mexican drug lord Nemesio Oseguera has been sentenced in the United States to two-and-a-half years in prison for her role in Mexican companies designated under the 'Kingpin' act, the US Justice Department said.

Oseguera, better known by his alias 'El Mencho', is the reputed head of a Jalisco New Generation drug cartel. His daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 34, who has dual citizenship in the US and Mexico, pleaded guilty to the charges in March. She was sentenced during a court hearing in Washington on Friday.

Under the Act, the US Treasury Department designates companies as aiding narcotics traffickers, usually by laundering money for them, and prohibits Americans from dealing with them. Oseguera Gonzalez was listed as an owner or executive of several such businesses. Her brother Ruben, known as 'El Menchito', previously pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and meth, and weapons charges. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison. The elder Oseguera remains a fugitive, with the US government offering USD 10 million for information leading to his arrest.

