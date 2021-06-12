Odd News Roundup: Supermarket chain says Polish workers found cocaine in banana boxes

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Supermarket chain says Polish workers found cocaine in banana boxes

Supermarket chain Carrefour SA said on Friday it had notified local police after employees at one of its Warsaw stores had found suspicious parcels in the delivery of bananas, which police later confirmed to be cocaine. "They immediately notified the police, who quickly secured the batch of goods and started an investigation that is currently underway," Carrefour said in an email to Reuters, adding that it was cooperating with the investigation.

