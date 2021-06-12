Left Menu

Delhi Police Special Branch officers attacked by protesting farmers at Singhu border

Two Special Branch officers were allegedly assaulted by a group of demonstrating farmers at Singhu Border, informed Delhi Police on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 11:41 IST
Visuals from Singhu border (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Special Branch officers were allegedly assaulted by a group of protesting farmers at Singhu Border, informed Delhi Police on Saturday. After an increase in the number of protesters who came from Panipat two days back, Delhi Police officers of Special Branch were doing ground analysis at the Narela border.

"A woman came to us questioned what we were doing there. Then others came and surrounded us. They all seemed to be drunk. They attacked us. My colleague sustained a fracture in his hand. Somehow we managed to save ourselves," one of the police personnel told ANI. According to Delhi Police, two assistant sub-inspectors of Special Branch were clicking pictures of the protest site at Singhu border on June 10. Following this, unknown protestors attacked the police personnel.

An FIR against unknown protestors has been lodged at the Narela police station. Meanwhile,Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait denied farmers attacking police personnel.

"They (Police) must have been in civil dress & farmers might have mistaken them for channel people (media) who portray their movement in bad light. We don't engage in violence," said Tikait on farmers allegedly assaulting two policemen for clicking photos on June 10. "Police and government want to instigate farmers. If they (police) have been visiting the site for days, contact should have been established. They can file FIR, but there should be something to write in it," he added.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

