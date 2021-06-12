Left Menu

Centre to provide over 10 lakh vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

The central government will provide more than 10 lakh vaccine doses to states and Union Territories in the next three days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 12:16 IST
Centre to provide over 10 lakh vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government will provide more than 10 lakh vaccine doses to states and Union Territories in the next three days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. "10,81,300 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

The health ministry said 25,87,41,810 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. "Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 24,76,58,855 doses, as per data available at 8 am today," it said.

Furthermore, 1,12,41,187 COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. The implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1, 2021.

"Under the strategy, in every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by Government of India," it added. It said the Centre will continue to make these doses available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 24,96,00,304 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021