2 civilians injured as militants open fire in Sopore town in J-K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-06-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 12:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Two civilians were injured when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
Militants fired upon a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police near the Sopore Main Chowk in the north Kashmir district around noon, the officials said.
They said two civilians were injured in the firing.
Security forces have cordoned off the area.
Further details are awaited, they said.
