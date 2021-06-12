Delhi: Over 1,200 people fined for flouting Covid guidelines

More than 1,200 people have been fined in Delhi for violating COVID-19 guidelines, police said on Saturday.

According to data shared by Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal, of the 1,260 challans issued on Friday, 1,068 were for face mask violations and 192 for not adhering to social distancing norms.

As many as 1,29,590 challans have been issued by police from April 19 to June 11, the data showed.

Police said, 1,09,075 challans were issued for mask violations, 18,790 for flouting social distancing norms, 1,532 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, 72 for spitting and 121 for consumption of liquor, pan and tobacco, it stated. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced various relaxations in the ongoing lockdown that was imposed on April 19, saying Covid situation was improving and the economy of the city needed to be revived.

The Delhi government allowed all standalone and neighbourhood shops to function, including liquor vends. However, establishments like cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons and beauty parlours remain closed till further orders.

