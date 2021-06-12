Left Menu

Massive fire breaks out at showroom in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar

A massive fire broke out at a showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 13:13 IST
Massive fire breaks out at showroom in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a showroom in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar area in Delhi on Saturday morning.

The Delhi fire brigade has rushed 30 fire engines to the spot and firefighting operations are underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Construction activity, factories to reopen from May 31, unlock process to begin in Delhi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021