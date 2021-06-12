Left Menu

Couple consumes poison: Wife dead, husband critical

PTI | Shamli(Up) | Updated: 12-06-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 13:39 IST
A 36-year-old woman died after she and her husband consumed poison at their home in a village here, police said on Saturday. Rina had an argument with her husband Rajiv (38) on Friday evening at their home in Kanyan village that falls under Kandhla police station.

The two consumed poison and were taken to a hospital where Rina was declared brought dead, Station House Officer (SHO) Rojant Tyagi said, adding Rajiv was in a critical condition.

Further investigation in the case was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

