U’khand: Lt Gen Singh asks IMA passouts to keep evolving to handle modern warfare challenges

Western Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen R P Singh on Saturday asked passing out gentlemen cadets at the IMA to keep evolving constantly to handle the challenges of modern warfare.

''Conventional warfare has transformed under the influence of disruptive technologies. Modern warfare is not just a simple clash between military powers but it is fluid, amorphous, non-contact, and asymmetric," Singh said addressing the cadets at the Indian Military Academy's (IMA) historic drill square after a colorful passing out parade (POP). "In the challenging times like these you have to keep your leadership dynamic, contemporary, and constantly evolving,'' he added. ''You are stepping into an era of blurring the definition of threats, expanding domains of conflict, and an interplay of multi-polar complexities. The external and internal challenges that our nation faces from adversarial forces are only set to increase as we rise to take our destined place in the new global order,'' the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) said. Describing the IMA as standing tall among military training establishments all over the world, Singh said the high standards of training and discipline of the gentlemen cadets were reflected in their ''immaculate'' drill movements. Singh said the IMA alumni have done the nation proud not only on the battlefield but across various domains and expressed hope that the gentlemen cadets would carry forward the academy's great legacy and script new tales of courage and valor. He said it was a proud privilege for him to review the POP as he had himself passed out from the IMA exactly 39 years ago. A total of 425 gentlemen cadets including 84 from nine friendly foreign countries passed out from the IMA on Saturday to join their respective armies. The entire ceremony was conducted with due Covid precautions, including wearing masks, gloves and drill formations adapted to maintain the requisite distance between files/columns while executing the drill movements over on the drill square against the impressive backdrop of the Chetwode building. The coveted Sword of Honour was presented to Battalion Under Officer Mukesh Kumar. The gold medal for the gentleman cadet standing first in the Order of Merit went to Academy Under Officer Deepak Singh, the silver to Battalion Under Officer Mukesh Kumar, and the bronze to Academy Cadet Adjutant Loveneet Singh. The 'Pipping Ceremony', which is traditionally done by the parents of the gentlemen cadets, was this time carried out by the staff and instructors while observing all social distancing and personal protection protocols. The General Officer complimented and thanked the parents of the passing out course who had motivated their wards for having chosen the noble profession of serving the nation.

