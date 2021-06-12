Left Menu

8-year-old girl raped in UP village

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-06-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:17 IST
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in a village here, police said on Saturday, adding the accused has absconded.

Kapil Kumar took the girl to a field on Friday on the pretext of giving her mangoes and raped her, they said.

The girl ran to her home crying and narrated her ordeal to her family, they added.

A case was registered at Bhopa police station on her parents’ complaint against Kumar under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and and the Protection of children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Chaturvedi said.

The victim was sent for medical examination.

