At least 13 people wounded in Austin, Texas shooting - police
Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 14:57 IST
- Country:
- United States
At least 13 people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas early on Saturday, police said.
Two are reported to be in a critical condition, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said in a statement.
