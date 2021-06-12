Man arrested for posing as cop, taking away phones, wallet from people

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and taking away mobile phones and a wallet from a person in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Mahender Pal, alias Sandeep, worked as a private guard and was previously involved in a case of cheating, they said.

According to the police, on June 9, Rajender Kumar Tiwari and his friends were stopped near the Moolchand flyover by a man dressed in khaki and riding a motorcycle who identified himself as a police officer.

The man then allegedly took away their mobile phones and a wallet, and fled the scene, the police said.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

''With the help of ownership details of the offending motorcycle, the suspect was identified as Mahender Pal, a resident of Mundka, in outer Delhi. A team raided the location and nabbed him. Three mobile phones, a wallet, a motorcycle and clothes worn by him at the time of the incident were recovered from his possession,'' the DCP said.

The accused disclosed that he cheated people for money as he is addicted to alcohol and drugs, he said.

