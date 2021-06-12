Left Menu

Man arrested for posing as cop, taking away phones, wallet from people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:03 IST
Man arrested for posing as cop, taking away phones, wallet from people
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly impersonating a police officer and taking away mobile phones and a wallet from a person in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Mahender Pal, alias Sandeep, worked as a private guard and was previously involved in a case of cheating, they said.

According to the police, on June 9, Rajender Kumar Tiwari and his friends were stopped near the Moolchand flyover by a man dressed in khaki and riding a motorcycle who identified himself as a police officer.

The man then allegedly took away their mobile phones and a wallet, and fled the scene, the police said.

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

''With the help of ownership details of the offending motorcycle, the suspect was identified as Mahender Pal, a resident of Mundka, in outer Delhi. A team raided the location and nabbed him. Three mobile phones, a wallet, a motorcycle and clothes worn by him at the time of the incident were recovered from his possession,'' the DCP said.

The accused disclosed that he cheated people for money as he is addicted to alcohol and drugs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021