Delhi court denies bail to 'kingpin of Kasana gang' in MCOCA case

A Delhi court has denied bail to an alleged kingpin of an organised crime syndicate, who is facing charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), saying the nature of allegations against him are serious.

Bhupender Kasana was slapped with MCOCA in 2017 after being found involved in several cases of attempt to murder, attempt to culpable homicide, riots and those registered under the Arms Act and Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav junked his bail plea after relying on the statement of the prosecution that his role in conspiring, assisting and managing the organised crime syndicate has prima facie been established.

“The nature of allegations against the applicant is very serious. If released on bail at this stage, the possibility of the applicant threatening or intimidating them (witnesses) cannot be ruled out. The bail application accordingly stands dismissed,” the judge said, denying him the relief.

Additional Public Prosecutor S K Tripathi, representing the Delhi Police, told the court that Kasana, along with his two co-accused brothers, was engaged in committing unlawful activities continuously for gaining pecuniary benefits.

The prosecutor further argued that Kasana is the “main kingpin of Kasana gang and his two brothers duly assist him in the operation of the syndicate and have now enlarged the gang by including several persons from their native village.” He pointed out that 19 cases have been registered against Kasana and sought dismissal of the bail application on the ground that he is a flight risk.

Advocate J P Bansal, counsel of Kasana, told the court that his client is being falsely implicated and the case was registered against him and his brothers by the police out of vengeance.

