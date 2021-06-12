Left Menu

At least 13 people wounded in Austin, Texas shooting - police

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2021 15:46 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 15:41 IST
At least 13 people wounded in Austin, Texas shooting - police
  • Country:
  • United States

At least 13 people were wounded in a shooting in downtown Austin, Texas early on Saturday, police said, adding the suspected shooter was still at large.

Two of the injured are reported to be in a critical condition, Austin Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said in a statement. The incident took place at around 01:30 am in the Sixth Street Entertainment District area and there were no deaths reported at the time of the briefing, he added.

"It's not clear at this point what sparked this off, but out of an abundance of caution, we have notified the FBI's joint terrorism task force," Chacon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021