C'garh: Two arrested for kidnapping, killing two minor boys

The police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly kidnapping two minors from Chhattisgarh's Raipur and killing them in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The Raipur police have apprehended Khelan Pal alias Khilawan (44) and Ramswaroop Aghariya (24), both natives of Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly abducting 17-year-olds Ranjeet Vishwas and Umesh Yadav from Raipur and killing them in Anuppur, a senior police officer said.

“The duo conspired to abduct the teens as they needed money. On the pretext of taking them on a fun trip, Khilawan travelled with the victims to Belha village in Anuppur and bludgeoned them to death while they were asleep. The accused then dumped the bodies under a bridge between Pandri and Bakna villages in Anuppur,” the official said.

The victims' families had reported them missing on June 1, and it was learnt that the boys were last seen with Khilawan, who worked at a fruit market and had taken them to Bilaspur for transportation of produce, he said.

A joint squad nabbed Khilawan at his native place, and during questioning, the accused revealed that he had killed the victims with the help of his friend, the official said. An offence under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in this regard and the accused have been remanded to judicial custody, he added.

