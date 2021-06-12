Kejriwal pays homage to security personnel killed by terrorists in north Kashmir
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday paid homage to the security personnel killed by terrorists in north Kashmir, saying attacks on brave soldiers of the country are absolutely unacceptable.Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when militants opened fire upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF and police in Sopore town of Baramulla district earlier in the day, officials said.My homage to the sacrifice of the personnel martyred in terror attack.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday paid homage to the security personnel killed by terrorists in north Kashmir, saying attacks on “brave soldiers” of the country are ''absolutely unacceptable''.
Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured when militants opened fire upon a joint party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and police in Sopore town of Baramulla district earlier in the day, officials said.
''My homage to the sacrifice of the personnel martyred in terror attack. We should give a befitting reply to terrorists. Such terror attacks on brave soldiers of the country are totally unacceptable,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. PTI VIT RHL
