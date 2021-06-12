Left Menu

UP: Audio clip of woman who committed suicide along with husband surfaces

In the audio clip of a telephonic conversation between the woman, Rishu Gupta, 39, and money lender Avinash Bajpai, she could purportedly be heard asking him for some more time to stay in the house, but he allegedly did not relent.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:05 IST
UP: Audio clip of woman who committed suicide along with husband surfaces
  • Country:
  • India

An audio clip of a woman, who had allegedly committed suicide along with her husband after killing her two children here earlier this week, has surfaced, police said on Saturday.

On June 7, four members of a family allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in their house in Kache Katra locality here due to financial problems, they had said. In the audio clip of a telephonic conversation between the woman, Rishu Gupta, 39, and money lender Avinash Bajpai, she could purportedly be heard asking him for some more time to stay in the house, but he allegedly did not relent. In the five minutes and 10 seconds audio clip, the money lender can purportedly be heard telling them to vacate the house, and also not take any item with them from the house. Superintendent of Police S Anand on Saturday told PTI that the audio clip has been taken by police, and it has been included in the investigation. Bajpai has been sent to jail, he said, adding that other accomplices of the accused are being searched.

District in-charge minister Kapil Dev Agarwal, who is Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development, met the relatives of the deceased and said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident, and stringent action will be taken against those found guilty. Meanwhile, Vaishya Ekta Parishad chairperson Sumant Gupta has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident, and sought imposition of the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused. Samajwadi Party's district president Tanveer Khan also demanded a CBI probe.

The bodies of Akhilesh Gupta (42), his wife Rishu Gupta, their son Shivang (12) and daughter Harshita (9) were found hanging in a room in Shahjahanpur city, Superintendent of Police, S Anand had said.

The matter came to the fore when someone was trying to call Akhilesh on his mobile phone and when he did not receive it, the person came to his home, the SP said.

In the suicide note, Akhilesh, who was involved in medicine trade, mentioned financial crisis and loans on him as the reason for taking the extreme step, he added.

Police said it appears that the couple first hanged their children and then hanged themselves.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being probed, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021