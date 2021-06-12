6 officers deployed to check Covid violations at Patnitop hill resort in J-K

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district have deployed six officers at the Patnitop hill resort to impose fines on visitors found violating Covid guidelines.

The six officers have given powers of executive magistrate Class-1, officials said, adding that the move comes amid complaints of violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour by the visitors there. The hill resort and adjoining tourist locations have been witnessing a good turnout of visitors, especially on the weekends, as people in the plains of Jammu escape the blistering summer heat amid gradual easing of coronavirus-driven lockdown restrictions. According to the order issued by District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam, three officers including a junior Kashmir Administrative Officer (KAS) have been deployed at different locations in Patnitop, two at Suransar and one at Natha top till further orders. ''Complaints are pouring in regarding violations of Covid appropriate behaviour from certain places and the people indulging in hooliganism and found in an inebriated condition, resulting in law and order issues and violation of Covid protocols,'' Islam, who is also the Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority (Ramban), said. The order said the officers would ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is strictly adhered to and would also impose ''exemplary fines'' on people violating Covid SoPs and are found in an inebriated condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, has also been directed to deploy police teams with the magistrates for implementation of the orders in letter and spirit.

