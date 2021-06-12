Left Menu

NCW summons Rajasthan Police chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:15 IST
NCW summons Rajasthan Police chief
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the Rajasthan Police chief on Monday over reports of women being allegedly mishandled during ''forceful displacement'' of people residing in a part of Jaipur.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the commission has directed the state's Director General of Police to take immediate action in the matter.

''The NCW while taking suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding forceful displacement of residents living in Parshuram Circle, Jaipur, has directed the Director General of Police, Rajasthan, to appear before the commission on June 14, 2021 at 12:30 pm,'' the NCW said.

''The commission had also sought explanation for mishandling of women by officers concerned and even ignoring COVID-19 protocols. The commission has agreed to the request of the DGP to appear via video conferencing considering COVID protocols,'' it said in a statement.

The DGP has also been directed to provide the status of matters of heinous crimes against women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021