NCW sends notice to Rajasthan DGP over 'forceful' displacement of Jaipur's Parshuram Circle residents

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday asked the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before the Commission in connection with the alleged forceful displacement of residents of Jaipur's Parshuram Circle on June 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 16:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 16:56 IST
By Joymala Bagchi The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday asked the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before the Commission in connection with the alleged forceful displacement of residents of Jaipur's Parshuram Circle on June 14.

The Commission has agreed to the request of the DGP to appear via video conferencing considering COVID-19 protocols. The Commissioner of Police, Jaipur, has also been asked to appear along with a complete status report in the matter. "The Commission while taking cognisance of the incident had directed the DGP to take immediate action in the matter. The Commission had also sought explanation for mishandling of women by concerned officers and even ignoring COVID-19 protocols," read an official release by the Commission.

The Commission has taken a suo motu cognisance of the matter on the basis of some media reports and the DGP has also been directed to provide complete status of matters of heinous crimes against women. "The DGP has also been directed to provide complete status of matters of heinous crimes against women, wherein the Commission has either taken suo motu cognisance or has sought intervention of Rajasthan Police upon receiving the complaints during the last three months," the statement added.

On May 24, the NCW had sent a notice to West Bengal's Director General of Police (DGP) to appear before the Commission in person on May 31 with complete action is taken reports on incidents of alleged violence against women in the state post-Assembly elections. (ANI)

