Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN15 KENYA-JAISHANKAR MEA Jaishankar arrives in Kenya on bilateral visit to strengthen ties Nairobi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Kenya on Saturday on a three-day visit during which he will hold several meetings meant to strengthen India's relations with the major East African country.

FGN11 US-PULITZER-PRIZE-INDIANS Indian-origin journalist wins Pulitzer Prize for exposing China's vast infrastructure for detaining Muslims New York: Megha Rajagopalan, an Indian-origin journalist, along with two contributors has won the Pulitzer Prize for innovative investigative reports that exposed a vast infrastructure of prisons and mass internment camps secretly built by China for detaining hundreds of thousands of Muslims in its restive Xinjiang region.

Advertisement

FGN9 VIRUS-UN-GUTERRES-TRIPS UN chief extends support to India, South Africa's initiative of waiving TRIPS for COVID products United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has extended support to India and South Africa's initiative at the WTO to waive intellectual property protection for COVID-19 vaccines and products, though he cautioned that ''technology transfer'' must be backed up by ''technical support''. By Yoshita Singh FGN4 UN-INDIA-PAK India says desires 'normal' neighbourly ties with all countries, including Pakistan; onus on Islamabad to create conducive atmosphere United Nations: India has said it desires “normal'' neighbourly relations with all countries, including Pakistan, and asserted that the onus is on Islamabad to create a ''conducive atmosphere'' and not allow its territory to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner. By Yoshita SIngh FGN20 VIRUS-UK-LOCKDOWN UK considers up to 4-week delay to end of lockdown due to Delta variant: Report London: The UK government is considering a delay of up to four weeks from the scheduled June 21 end to all lockdown restrictions amid a continuing rise in cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19, according to a media report on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna FGN17 UK-QUEEN-LD HONOURS Indian-origin COVID-19 response professionals in Queen's Birthday Honours spotlight London: Indian-origin healthcare experts involved in the field of COVID-19 vaccine trials and community support efforts are among those in the spotlight at the Queen's Birthday Honours List. By Aditi Khanna IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)