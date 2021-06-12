Left Menu

German foreign minister urges flexibility, pragmatism in Iran talks

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:15 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@HeikoMaas)
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Saturday urged all sides to show flexibility and pragmatism in talks about the Iranian nuclear deal which are due to resume.

"It is about flexibility and pragmatism from all participating parties," he told Reuters.

"Playing for time is in no-one's interest," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

