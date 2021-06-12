Left Menu

Assam police rescues 4 suspected human trafficking victims

Assam police on Saturday rescued four girls, suspected to be the victims of an attempted human trafficking bid, from the state's Baihata and arrested one person in this connection.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:16 IST
Assam police rescues 4 suspected human trafficking victims
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam police on Saturday rescued four girls, suspected to be the victims of an attempted human trafficking bid, from the state's Baihata and arrested one person in this connection. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet informed that four girls from Paneri of Udalguri suspected to have been victims of attempted Human Trafficking are rescued from Baihata on Saturday by Assam police.

One accused Giyas Ali (32 years), was arrested in this connection. Interrogation is on, he said. "Four girls from Paneri of Udalguri suspected to have been victims of attempted Human Trafficking are rescued from Baihata today by @assampolice. One accused Giyas Ali (32 yrs), s/o Lt Sumed Ali, 1 No. Baruahjhar, PS: Panery was arrested in this connection. Interrogation is on," the tweet read.

"A case has been registered at Paneri PS vide PNY PS Case No. 50/21 u/s 366 (a)/ 370 IPC r/w Sec 14 of Child Labour Act. Efforts are underway to find out the other accused. My compliments to Assam Police," he said in another tweet. Further investigation underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021