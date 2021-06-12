Left Menu

IMA to lead healthcare workers protest on June 18 with 'Save the Saviour' slogan

Keeping in view the rising incidents of violence against doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be leading a protest of healthcare workers on June 18 with the "Save the Saviour" slogan, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal informed on Saturday.

IMA President Dr JA Jayalal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Keeping in view the rising incidents of violence against doctors, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be leading a protest of healthcare workers on June 18 with the "Save the Saviour" slogan, IMA President Dr JA Jayalal informed on Saturday. However, all hospitals will be functional, and the doctors would participate in the protest by wearing something black; be it a black badge, black mask or a black shirt.

"Indian Medical Association (IMA) will lead a protest of healthcare workers on June 18 against the assault on healthcare professionals with 'Save the Saviour' slogan. No hospitals will be closed. Doctors will bear black badge, black mask, or black shirt," Dr Jayalal said. Mentioning the incidents where doctors serving in COVID wards were beaten and brutally assaulted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, he said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the safety and security of frontline workers who are working amidst the pandemic.

He has demanded that the government brings a central protection law regarding the protection of healthcare workers. "We demand that government brings a central protection law with provisions under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Penal Code (IPC) and to also ensure that all government and private hospitals have a mandatory security structure," Dr Jayalal said. (ANI)

