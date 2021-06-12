Ex-BSP MLC, three others held in attempt to murder case

Police have arrested a former BSP MLC and three others in a decade-old attempt to murder case, an official said on Saturday.

The former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in the state, Sanjeev Dwivedi, is accused of a murderous attack on a liquor trader, identified as Sanjay Kedia.

Deoria Superintendent of Police Sripati Mishra told reporters that the others arrested in the case are Manish Mishra, Kamal Mall and Ashwini Mani. Sanjeev Dwivedi, also called Ramu Dwivedi, was arrested from Lucknow on Friday and produced in a Deoria court, from where he was taken to the district jail, police said. Sanjay Kedia had filed a case against the MLC in the Deoria Sadar Kotwali police station about a decade ago. Earlier, filing the final report in the case, police had said it did not find any evidence against the former MLC. The investigation into the case has been started again on the orders of the court, police said.

