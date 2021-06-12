Left Menu

Ex-BSP MLC, three others held in attempt to murder case

Sanjay Kedia had filed a case against the MLC in the Deoria Sadar Kotwali police station about a decade ago. Earlier, filing the final report in the case, police had said it did not find any evidence against the former MLC.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 12-06-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 17:26 IST
Ex-BSP MLC, three others held in attempt to murder case
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a former BSP MLC and three others in a decade-old attempt to murder case, an official said on Saturday.

The former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in the state, Sanjeev Dwivedi, is accused of a murderous attack on a liquor trader, identified as Sanjay Kedia.

Deoria Superintendent of Police Sripati Mishra told reporters that the others arrested in the case are Manish Mishra, Kamal Mall and Ashwini Mani. Sanjeev Dwivedi, also called Ramu Dwivedi, was arrested from Lucknow on Friday and produced in a Deoria court, from where he was taken to the district jail, police said. Sanjay Kedia had filed a case against the MLC in the Deoria Sadar Kotwali police station about a decade ago. Earlier, filing the final report in the case, police had said it did not find any evidence against the former MLC. The investigation into the case has been started again on the orders of the court, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021