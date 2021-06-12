Left Menu

Old banyan tree in campus of Thane mayor's bungalow collapses

A huge banyan tree located in the premises of Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaskes bungalow in the city collapsed on Saturday amid heavy rains and wind, prompting him to seek its transplantation. Hence there is a dire need to protect and preserve this tree and the civic corporation should consult experts and get it transplanted, the Mayor stated in his letter.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:01 IST
A huge banyan tree located in the premises of Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske's bungalow in the city collapsed on Saturday amid heavy rains and wind, prompting him to seek its transplantation. There is no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. In a letter to Thane civic chief, the mayor said the tree had been a silent spectator to many important meetings of Shiv Sena leaders for the last 50 years. Mhaske said the tree had been like an icon for the Sena and many party workers are emotionally connected to it. After it was founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966, the Sena won its first civic poll in Thane in 1967. ''Hence there is a dire need to protect and preserve this tree and the civic corporation should consult experts and get it transplanted,'' the Mayor stated in his letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

