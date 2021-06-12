Left Menu

Sant Ravidas’ statue damaged in Ballia village: Police

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:39 IST
A statue of Sant Ravidas installed in a village under the Phephna police station area of the district was found damaged on Saturday, police said.

The right hand of the statue, installed near Pokhara Gate of Middha village, was broken by some mischievous elements on Friday night and the damage was discovered on Saturday morning by villagers who informed the police, Ballia’s Additional Superintendent Police Sanjay Yadav said.

SHO Sanjay Tripathi, who reached the village on getting the information, pacified the people and assured them that miscreants will be nabbed soon, the ASP said, adding the probe is on in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

