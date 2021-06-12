Maha: Man held for stealing cheques from drop boxes of banks, encashing them
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 12-06-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 18:51 IST
A 34-year-old man was arrested from Nallasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra for allegedly stealing cheques deposited in drop boxes of banks and then en-cashing them fraudulently, police said on Saturday. NSK NSK
