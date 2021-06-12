Left Menu

Maha: Two teenage boys among seven held for stealing two-wheelers, mobile phones

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:04 IST
Maha: Two teenage boys among seven held for stealing two-wheelers, mobile phones
  • Country:
  • India

Thane district police in Maharashtra on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in at least 20 cases of stealing two-wheelers and mobile phones, an official said. Police also detained two teenage boys in this connection.

Police recovered 11 two-wheelers, one autorickshaw, and seven mobile phones collectively worth Rs 5.45 lakh from the gang which mainly operated in Shanti Nagar, Bhoiwada and Bhiwandi town areas in Thane district, he said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021