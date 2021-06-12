Maha: Two teenage boys among seven held for stealing two-wheelers, mobile phones

Thane district police in Maharashtra on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in at least 20 cases of stealing two-wheelers and mobile phones, an official said. Police also detained two teenage boys in this connection.

Police recovered 11 two-wheelers, one autorickshaw, and seven mobile phones collectively worth Rs 5.45 lakh from the gang which mainly operated in Shanti Nagar, Bhoiwada and Bhiwandi town areas in Thane district, he said. Further investigation is underway, he added.

