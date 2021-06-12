Left Menu

Odisha: Ganja worth Rs 1.1 Cr seized from Delhi-bound oxygen carrier

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:11 IST
Odisha: Ganja worth Rs 1.1 Cr seized from Delhi-bound oxygen carrier
At least 1,277 kg of ganja was seized in Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday from a truck transporting oxygen cylinders to Delhi, police said.

Two persons hailing from Ludhiana district of Punjab were arrested after the seizure of cannabis worth Rs 1.1 crore from the vehicle, an officer said.

''Oxygen cylinders were loaded at Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh. On its way to Delhi, ganja was loaded onto the vehicle in Koraput district for scheduled delivery in Lucknow,'' Aditya Mahakur, officer-in-charge of Jeypore Sadar police station, said.

The truck was intercepted on Jeypore Ghat Road and the contraband was seized, he said.

Further investigation is underway to trace the local suppliers and others involved in the racket, Mahakur added.

