Expired medicine stock seized in UP village

A huge stock of medicines, including expired ones, worth over Rs 50 lakh was seized during a raid in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to City Magistrate Abhishek Singh, a team led by Drug Inspector Lav Kush Prasad raided the house in Shernagar village, they said, adding, a case was registered in this regard under New Mandi police station.

Advertisement

Prasad told PTI that the house owner Inam had absconded during raid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)