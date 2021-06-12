Left Menu

Expired medicine stock seized in UP village

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:11 IST
A huge stock of medicines, including expired ones, worth over Rs 50 lakh was seized during a raid in a village here, police said on Saturday.

According to City Magistrate Abhishek Singh, a team led by Drug Inspector Lav Kush Prasad raided the house in Shernagar village, they said, adding, a case was registered in this regard under New Mandi police station.

Prasad told PTI that the house owner Inam had absconded during raid.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

