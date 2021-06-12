9 inter-state cow smugglers held in UP

The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested nine inter-state cow smugglers here.

“Sikandarpur police station SHO Rajesh Kumar Singh arrested eight people carrying an award of Rs 15,000 each on their heads --- Sheikh Faiyaz, Tuntun, Munna Khan, Saleem alias Bullet, Saddam, Sheikh Firoz, Yogendra Gupta and Sunil Gupta --- from near Basarikhpur Barhi Masjid. One Rakesh Gupta was also arrested along with them,” Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

SDM Sikandarpur and CO Sikandarpur had recovered 89 cows and four vehicles from a house in Basarikhpur village on June 2, he said.

Tada said the cows were kept in the house so that they could be taken to Bihar.

SHO of Kotwali police station Vipin Singh, sub-inspector Lal Bahadur, head constables Ashish Yadav, Sanjay Singh, Rajnish Singh and Prabhakar Singh, and constable Ratnakar Singh Yadav, were recently sent to police lines in this connection.

