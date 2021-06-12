Left Menu

North Macedonia: Police find 20 Bangladeshi migrants in van

PTI | Skopje | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police in North Macedonia said officers discovered a group of 20 Bangladeshi migrants packed in a van on a major highway near the border with Serbia.

Police said in a statement Saturday that officers doing a routine vehicle check Friday near the northern town of Kumanovo, found the group, which included nine minors, and arrested the van's 44-year-old Macedonian driver.

The passengers were transferred to a shelter pending deportation to Greece, where they are believed to have entered North Macedonia from, police said.

A social worker was interviewing the minors to determine whether they were travelling alone or with parents or guardians, according to the statement.

Despite border closures and restrictions on movement during the COVID-19 pandemic, people-smuggling gangs have remained active in the Balkans.

North Macedonia is a transit route for migrants heading north from Greece to wealthier European nations. Hundreds of thousands have travelled through the country over the last eight years.

