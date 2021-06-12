Left Menu

Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank

Police later said she was a 28-year old Palestinian woman.Qalandia is the main crossing point for Palestinian residents of the West Bank entering Israel, especially those bound for Jerusalem.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 19:54 IST
Israeli police say woman with knife shot dead in West Bank
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli police say a private security guard at a checkpoint near Jerusalem shot and killed a woman on Saturday who allegedly planned to carry out a stabbing attack.

The police said in a statement that the guard at the Qalandia checkpoint north of Jerusalem saw the woman with a knife and shot her.

Several amateur videos captured by Palestinians at the crossing showed the woman lying on the ground at the Israeli side of the crossing. Police later said she was a 28-year old Palestinian woman.

Qalandia is the main crossing point for Palestinian residents of the West Bank entering Israel, especially those bound for Jerusalem. The checkpoint is operated by private security firms, but Israeli police deploy after violent incidents. The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Israeli forces closed the crossing point on both sides.

Starting five years ago, Palestinians launched stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem, but the attacks have waned in recent years.

The Palestinians seek the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority exerts limited self-rule, as part of a future state alongside Gaza and east Jerusalem. Israel says Jerusalem is indivisible. Peace negotiations have stalled for many years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021