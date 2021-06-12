Left Menu

Madras HC orders inquiry against Magistrate

The report should be filed on or before June 22, the judge said.

The Madras High Court has directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tiruvannamalai to hold an inquiry with regard to the manner in which a local Magistrate was passing orders.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar gave the direction after indicting the Judicial Magistrate-1 in Tiruvannamalai, who had passed an order in a pre-typed text having empty columns with dots, which were later filled in by handwriting.

The CJM shall conduct an inquiry with regard to the order passed by the JM-1 on January 22 this year and find out how many such orders he had passed in the past. The report should be filed on or before June 22, the judge said.

Earlier, the judge observed that it is strange to find that the January 22 order passed in a criminal case by the Magistrate is in a printed format, wherein certain particulars alone are filled in by hand and other particulars are already pre-typed.

It shows the manner in which the Judicial officer was dispensing the judicial work. This careless and lethargic act and attitude of the Magistrate in passing orders in a pre-typed manner is deprecated, the judge added.

The judge was passing orders on a criminal original petition from a woman Arthi, who prayed for a direction to the Tiruvannamalai Police Superintendent to register a case on a complaint lodged by her father on August 24, 2020.

