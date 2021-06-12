Left Menu

Sri Lanka, India discuss defence, security cooperation

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne has held talks with Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay on ways to further enhance defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

Gunaratne expressed his views on matters of defence cooperation and recalled the long-existing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries, according to a report in Colombo Page news portal.

The meeting held on Friday focused on areas of bilateral cooperation, including the matters of mutual relevance, it said.

Gunaratne also expressed Sri Lanka's appreciation for India's rapid response and support to douse the flames on Singapore-flagged cargo ship- MV 'X-PRESS PEARL'- that caught fire on May 20 and sank near the outer area of Colombo port, the report said.

India on May 25 dispatched Indian Coast Guard vessels and an aircraft to help the Sri Lankan Navy extinguish the fire. India's specialised pollution response vessel Samudra Prahari reached there on May 29.

During the meeting, attention was also drawn towards the long-existing military training exchange between two countries, Colombo Gazette reported, citing the Sri Lanka Defence Ministry.

The meeting was held while adhering to the stipulated health guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, the ministry said.

The Commanders of the Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force and the Chief of National Intelligence also attended the talks.

