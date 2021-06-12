Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man held with 900 kg ganja worth Rs 1 crore

The accused, identified as Harish Sahu, had allegedly procured cannabis from Odisha and stored it in his house, which served as a godown, in the Takhatpur police station area, said Rohit Kumar Jha, Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police Rural.Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided the godown this morning and recovered the contraband weighing 900 kg, valued at Rs 1 crore, he said.

A total of 900 kg ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1 crore was seized from a man in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Saturday, police said. The accused, identified as Harish Sahu, had allegedly procured cannabis from Odisha and stored it in his house, which served as a godown, in the Takhatpur police station area, said Rohit Kumar Jha, Bilaspur Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural).

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police raided the godown this morning and recovered the contraband weighing 900 kg, valued at Rs 1 crore, he said. “During interrogation, Sahu, a resident of Mopka area here, revealed that he used to bring consignments of ganja in small quantities on vehicles that transport vegetables from Odisha through Sambalpur route. Later, he used to supply the cannabis in nearby areas”, Jha said.

A car used in the offence has also been seized, he said. The accused was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway, the ASP added.

