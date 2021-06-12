Left Menu

Israeli guard shoots dead a knife-wielding Palestinian woman, police say

There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials about the incident, which took place at the Qalandiya crossing near the city of Ramallah. Police said the 28-year-old woman approached the crossing and "ran towards the forces while holding a knife".

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An Israeli security guard shot and killed a knife-wielding Palestinian woman at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, police said. There was no immediate comment from Palestinian officials about the incident, which took place at the Qalandiya crossing near the city of Ramallah.

Police said the 28-year-old woman approached the crossing and "ran towards the forces while holding a knife". "A civilian security guard who recognised what was happening called on her to stop several times," a police statement said, adding that when the woman continued to move forward "the security guard then fired several bullets".

Police distributed a photograph of the knife they said she was carrying. Israeli-Palestinian violence flared last month in 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. A fragile ceasefire is largely holding, though tension remains high.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

