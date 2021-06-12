Germany's Merkel urges pragmatic approach to Northern Ireland

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Saturday for a "pragmatic solution" to disagreements over part of the Brexit deal that covers border issues with Northern Ireland.

The EU has to defend its common market, she said, but on technical questions, there could be pragmatic solutions, she added at a press conference during a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)