Germany's Merkel urges pragmatic approach to Northern Ireland
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Saturday for a "pragmatic solution" to disagreements over part of the Brexit deal that covers border issues with Northern Ireland.
The EU has to defend its common market, she said, but on technical questions, there could be pragmatic solutions, she added at a press conference during a Group of Seven leaders' summit.
