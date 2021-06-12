Left Menu

Germany's Merkel urges pragmatic approach to Northern Ireland

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:24 IST
Germany's Merkel urges pragmatic approach to Northern Ireland
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Saturday for a "pragmatic solution" to disagreements over part of the Brexit deal that covers border issues with Northern Ireland.

The EU has to defend its common market, she said, but on technical questions, there could be pragmatic solutions, she added at a press conference during a Group of Seven leaders' summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
2
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021