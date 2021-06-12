Left Menu

HC asks MP govt to decide on reopening of gyms

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state home department to take a decision in 15 days over a petition of the Gym Owners' Association, seeking reopening of gymnasiums across the state. A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Sujoy Paul directed the petitioner to file a comprehensive representation for the grievance to the state home department.

"The state home department is directed to consider the representation of the petitioner in light of the pandemic situation and COVID-19 protocol and take a decision within 15 days by passing a reasoned order,'' the court's recent order stated.

Prashant Mishra, an advocate and founder of Gym Owners' Association, filed the petition after the state government did not decide on a representation submitted two months ago to allow gyms to operate during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The petitioner contended that exercises done in gyms boost people's immunity and make their lungs strong, and therefore, there was no reason to keep gyms shut in the state.

The petitioner further stated that the Karnataka government had allowed gyms to operate during the lockdown, but in Madhya Pradesh, they were denied permission, he said.

The association has submitted the representation with the state government as directed by the High Court, Mishra said.

