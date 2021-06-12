Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 20:54 IST
GST council accepted Hry's demand to exempt Covid goods; also reduced tax on ambulances: Dushyant
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the central government has reduced the existing 28 per cent tax on ambulances to 12 per cent, a demand which was made by him earlier.

Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of Excise and Taxation Department, through video conferencing said the GST Council has accepted all the suggestions of the six-member committee of 'Group of Ministers', which was constituted to determine the GST on Covid-related items.

Haryana had given two suggestions, firstly in relation to extending the time limit for exemption of GST rate on Covid goods and secondly to reduce the existing tax on electric crematoriums.

Chautala had written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a reduction in tax on ambulances.

He said as suggested by the state, the exemption limit on GST was increased from August 31 to September 30.

Also, the second suggestion with regard to the existing tax on electric crematoriums, the tax has been reduced to five per cent, he said.

The deputy chief minister said in the present times, ambulances are an important part of health services for timely admission of critical patients in hospitals. In view of this, the GST Council has reduced the tax on ambulances from 28 per cent earlier to 12 per cent.

Similarly, the tax on thermometers has also been reduced to five per cent, he said.

Chautala said reducing the tax on items related to Covid with a uniform tax system across the country will help in tackling the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

