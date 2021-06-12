Highlights

These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL47 PB-SAD-BSP-2NDLD ALLIANCE SAD, BSP stitch alliance for Punjab Assembly polls, say will oust 'non-performing' Cong Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Bahujan Samaj Party formed an alliance on Saturday for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, coming together after a gap of 25 years.

DEL48 PM-LD ASPIRATIONAL DISTRICTS Aspirational Districts Programme aims to ensure inclusive, all-round development: PM Modi New Delhi: India's Aspirational Districts Programm (ADP) aims to ensure inclusive and all-round development in areas across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday and expressed happiness at the United Nations Development Programme highlighting its salient features.

DEL54 2NDLD DIGVIJAY Digvijay says Cong to have 'relook' at Art 370 revocation; BJP says 'script' directed from Pak New Delhi/Bhopal: A row erupted on Saturday over Congress leader Digvijay Singh's purported comments in an audio chat on social media that his party will have a ''relook'' at Article 370 revocation and Jammu and Kashmir's lost statehood if it returns to power, with the BJP accusing him of speaking ''the language of Pakistan'' and spewing venom against India.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 84,332 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, its lowest in 70 days New Delhi: The daily COVID-19 count in India remained below the one-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day with the country reporting 84,332 fresh cases, its lowest in 70 days, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

DEL59 CHOKSI-2NDLD BAIL India approaches Dominica HC; seeks to be impleaded as party in Mehul Choksi case New Delhi: India has approached the Dominica High Court seeking to be impleaded as a party in the case filed by lawyers of absconding businessman Mehul Choksi whose bail was rejected by the High Court after a five hour long hearing, sources said here.

DEL43 BIZ-COVAXIN-BHARATBIOTECH Covaxin's scientific standards & commitment is transparent: BharatBio JMD New Delhi: Bharat Biotech on Saturday said scientific standards and commitment of the indigenously-developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin are transparent, and the company has so far published nine research studies on its safety and efficacy.

DEL57 GOVT-VIRUS-DEATHS-REPORT Extrapolation sans epidemiological evidence: Govt trashes report on higher Covid deaths New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) India Saturday refuted a report which claimed that its Covid deaths could be ''five-to-seven times'' higher than the official number, saying the assessment is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence.

DEL45 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Chances of 3rd wave quite real, Delhi govt preparing on war-footing: CM Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday cautioned that the chances of a third Covid wave were quite real, and asserted his government was preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it. DEL24 JK-LD FIRING Two cops, as many civilians killed as militants open fire in Sopore town in J-K Srinagar: Two policemen and as many civilians were killed and at least three others injured on Saturday when militants opened fire targeting security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

BUSINESS DEL44 BIZ-LD GST-FM GST slashed on COVID-19, black fungus medicines; 5% tax retained on vaccines New Delhi: The GST Council on Saturday slashed tax rate on COVID-19 drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab as well as on medical oxygen and oxygen concentrators but ignored demands for reduction in taxes on vaccines.

DEL46 BIZ-TWITTER-CARTOON-NOTICE Twitter sends notices to cartoonist Manjul, other prominent users on requests from law enforcement agencies New Delhi: Unnamed law enforcement agencies have asked Twitter to take down certain tweets of popular cartoonist Manjul, fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and others, over alleged violation of law. LEGAL LGD3 UP-HC-MOSQUE DEMOLITION UP: AIMPLB moves Allahabad HC over demolition of Gareeb Nawaz Masjid Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court over the demolition of the century-old Gareeb Nawaz Masjid in Barabanki, the advocate for the board said on Saturday.

India says desires 'normal' neighbourly ties with all countries, including Pakistan; onus on Islamabad to create conducive atmosphere United Nations: India has said it desires "normal'' neighbourly relations with all countries, including Pakistan, and asserted that the onus is on Islamabad to create a ''conducive atmosphere'' and not allow its territory to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner. By Yoshita SIngh FGN9 VIRUS-UN-GUTERRES-TRIPS UN chief extends support to India, South Africa's initiative of waiving TRIPS for COVID products United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has extended support to India and South Africa's initiative at the WTO to waive intellectual property protection for COVID-19 vaccines and products, though he cautioned that ''technology transfer'' must be backed up by ''technical support''. Yoshita Singh

