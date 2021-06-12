Two held for sharing pornographic materials on kids in Ludhiana

In two separate cases, police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly browsing, watching and sharing pornographic material on social media platforms. Those arrested have been identified as Ranjit Tiwari, 23, a resident of Gurpal Nagar and Vikram Singh, 20, a resident of Bhagwan Nagar of Ludhiana, said police.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said the Cyber Cell of Ludhiana Police arrested Ranjit Tiwari, who was found sharing child pornographic content on social media. Earlier an FIR was registered under section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act at Ludhiana’s Division-6 police station, he added.

The police commissioner said in another case, Vikram Singh used to share objectionable content related to children on social media.

