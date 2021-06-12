Left Menu

Azerbaijan swaps 15 Armenian prisoners for map showing landmines

Two journalists and a local official were killed on June 4 when a landmine exploded in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district on territory that was vacated by ethnic Armenian forces in November.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 21:21 IST
Azerbaijan swaps 15 Armenian prisoners for map showing landmines
Prisoners of war are a key issue for Armenia, while landmines continue to inflict casualties in Azerbaijan. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan said on Saturday it had handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of landmines in Agdam, a region relinquished by ethnic Armenian forces as a part of a deal to end a short war last year. A Russian-brokered ceasefire halted six weeks of fighting that saw the Azeri army drive ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Irregular skirmishes continue, highlighting the fragility of the ceasefire. The prisoner exchange deal, the first agreement of its kind between the two countries, was announced by the Azeri Foreign Ministry.

Prisoners of war are a key issue for Armenia, while landmines continue to inflict casualties in Azerbaijan. Two journalists and a local official were killed on June 4 when a landmine exploded in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district on territory that was vacated by ethnic Armenian forces in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021