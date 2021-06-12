2 Delhi Police personnel assaulted at Singhu border protest site

Two assistant sub-inspectors of the Delhi Police were assaulted allegedly by a group of people at the Singhu border where farmers have been protesting the Centre's three agri laws for over six months, officials said on Saturday.

When asked whether those who assaulted the policemen were farmers, a senior police officer said, ''They (the ASIs) were beaten up by people present at the protest site. An investigation is being conducted to ascertain their identity.

The two policemen on duty were in civil clothes and are ASIs posted with the special branch of the Delhi Police, they said.

The incident took place on June 10. The two policemen were deployed at Delhi's Singhu border to oversee the security arrangements and were taking photos and shooting videos when they were surrounded and attacked by the group, police said.

The two policemen were allegedly found clicking pictures at the protest site when they were assaulted by the group, one of the protesters said.

Based on the complaint of an ASI, an FIR was registered at Narela police station.

In the complaint, the ASI has alleged that he along with his colleague went to the Singhu border to oversee the farmers who had joined the protest from Panipat. In the FIR, the ASI alleged that when he was standing near a shed and clicking photos, a woman along with two-three of her associates came to him and asked him why he was clicking pictures and how he reached the protest site. They also accused him of spying on them by clicking photos and videos. When he started walking towards the Delhi side, the woman followed him with her associates, the FIR states. The FIR further stated that when the two policemen reached the Narela-Singhu border, they were surrounded by the woman and her associates. They were also joined by a few others who hurled abuses and engaged in a fight with them.

''When I told them that I am a Delhi Police official and showed my ID card, the woman told everyone that the government sent us to spy on them and they should teach us a lesson. One of them then threatened to kill me and others started to beat us up. We were then taken to a camp where we contacted the SHO,'' the injured ASI stated in the FIR. During the incident, one of policemen had a fractured wrist while the other ASI sustained severe injuries on his leg. Both of them have been discharged from a hospital after treatment, a senior police officer said.

''They were beaten up by people present at the spot. Some of them involved in the incident have been identified but we are yet to find out who they were,'' the officer said.

The police said the nature of the job of the policemen posted with the Special Branch is different.

''They are regularly deployed to keep an eye on the situation as well as see the security arrangements in place and to report on the appropriate action taken by the local police,'' the officer said.

A case has been registered under IPC sections of assaulting a public servant while on duty, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and other relevant sections including Delhi Disaster Management Act, police said.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders for more than six months now in protest against the three laws that they say will leave them at the mercy of big corporates and end the MSP regime.

The government has said all these concerns are baseless and that the new laws are pro-farmer.

The Supreme Court has put on hold the implementation of the laws till further orders and set up a committee to examine the issues.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmer unions spearheading the protest, had said they will organise dharnas at governor houses across the country on June 26 to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation.

They will show black flags during their June 26 protest and send memorandums to President Ram Nath Kovind.

