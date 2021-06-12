Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir L-G visits slain BJP leader's house; sanctions Rs 40 lakh relief

Jammu and Kashmir L-G visits slain BJP leader's house; sanctions Rs 40 lakh relief
Sinha assured the bereaved family that the terrorists involved in this heinous act of violence would be brought to justice soon. Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday met the family of slain BJP leader Rakesh Pandita here and sanctioned an ex gratia amount of Rs 40 lakh to them an official spokesman said.

Pandita, BJP's municipal chairman of Tral, was killed by terrorists in his home town in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on June 2.

Sinha assured the bereaved family that the terrorists involved in this heinous act of violence would be brought to justice soon.

Conveying his condolences to Pandita's family, the Lt governor said the whole administration stands with them in this hour of grief.

He assured the bereaved family of stringent action against the perpetrators and informed them that a high-level investigation has already been initiated.

''The terrorists involved in this heinous act of violence will be brought to justice soon,'' he said.

