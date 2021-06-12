5 showrooms damaged in fire at Delhi market

Five showrooms were damaged in a fire that broke out in a market area here on Saturday morning, officials said, adding no injuries were reported. The incident took place in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar central market area, they said.

According to the police, the fire broke out in the I block of Lajpat Nagar-2. Three buildings - I-19, 20 and 21 - housing mainly showrooms of garments, watch and crockery caught fire, they said, adding that no one was inside the shops at the time of incident.

The BSES were informed to cut the electricity supply, while the IGL was informed to cut the gas supply, police said. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received around 10.20 am following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

''When fire tenders reached the spot, four showrooms were on fire and later (the blaze) spread to the fifth shop. It must have started early morning in one of the shops and then spread to the rest,'' Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said, adding its origin and cause were unknown.

He said the firemen were able to prevent the blaze from spreading further with a timely response to the call.

''Our firemen showed great presence of mind and saved the fire from spreading to the residential areas behind the showrooms, Garg said, adding that the operation to douse the blaze began from a lane between the rear gates of the showrooms to the residential quarters.

A total of 30 fire tenders and over 100 firefighters were on the spot to bring the blaze under control, he said.

A senior police officer said, ''Three more fire tenders are still on the spot for inspection after the heat and smoke is completely extinguished. The crime team and forensic team have also been called who will also inspect the spot after that.'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, ''We have registered a case under section 285 (for negligent act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code and investigation will be done accordingly.'' Police, however, suspect that short-circuit could be a reason behind the incident even as an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of fire.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: ''I am constantly monitoring the situation and in constant touch with the fire department officials.

