Left Menu

Three men drown in Bawana canal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:09 IST
Three men drown in Bawana canal
  • Country:
  • India

Three men drowned while taking a bath in the Bawana canal in outer Delhi's Shahbad dairy area, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Tara (40), Raju (32) and Sukhdev (23), they said.

The incident took place on Friday when the three men had gone to take a bath in the canal, police said.

All emergency help, including the fire brigade, were called on the spot and the bodies were fished out of the canal. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

No foul play has been suspected and the bodies have been handed over to respective families after post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at ...

 Japan
2
Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

Forget consoles: Xbox cloud gaming is coming to your smart TVs

 Global
3
Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

Orange blames network outage on software failure - audit

 Global
4
Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

Xbox's second Summer Game Fest Demo event to kick-off on June 15

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021