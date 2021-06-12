5 Myanmar based ALP cadres arrested with arms from border village

Five activists of Myanmar based Arakan Liberation Party (ALP) were arrested with arms and ammunition in a joint operation by the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram police from a border village in southern Lawngtlai district on Saturday, an Assam Rifles official said.

He said that the joint operation was carried out in Kakichhuah village near Indo-Myanmar international border in Indian side based on specific information.

One 9 mm. pistol and a 9 mm revolver, 55 rounds of bullets and five hand grenades were recovered from their possession, he said.

There have been prior inputs about ALP cadres establishing medical camps nearby Kakichhuah village and distributing COVID-19 essential items to the locals as part of their propaganda.

However, it has come to light that the medical camps were just a temporary base for their larger intent, he said.

Some of the ALP cadres were indulging in extortion activity too.

''It has also come to light that they had demanded about Rs 3 lakh from the village head. Realising the intensity of the situation, the local sources in the village informed about the same to Assam Rifles,'' the official said.

Real time information, swift and bold action of the security forces resulted in the apprehension of the five activists, who were hiding on the outskirts of Kakichhuah village, he said.

The accused were later handed over to Lawngtlai police station, he added.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that the five ALP activists were produced in Lawngtlai district court during the day with charges lodged in different sections under the Arms Act and Foreigners Act.

The court sent them to jail.

